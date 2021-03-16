First Lady urges women to seek elective positions

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta unveils a commemorative board for the inaugural cohort of women in leadership training programme, during the virtual celebrations to mark this year’s International Women’s Day at Kenya School of Government, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is rooting for enhanced gender equality and women empowerment, especially during this Covid-19 era.

