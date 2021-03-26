First Lady seeks stronger partnerships to ending HIV mother-to-child transmission

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta speaks during the partnership meeting on fast tracking the implementation of the 2016-2021 e-MTCT framework at a Nairobi Hotel.
 

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is calling for renewed commitment to the elimination of mother-to-child transmission (eMTCT) of HIV and Syphilis in the country.
  • Ms Kenyatta commended the innovative implementation of the Kenya eMTCT Framework adopted by counties through the county business plan model.
  • She applauded the existing partnership between the Beyond Zero initiative and other health stakeholders.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is calling for renewed commitment to the elimination of mother-to-child transmission (eMTCT) of HIV and Syphilis in the country through concerted efforts to accelerate progress made towards achieving eMTCT by promotion of stronger partnerships.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.