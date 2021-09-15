First Ladies: Integrate children with disabilities into normal schools

What you need to know:

  • County First Ladies Association (CFLA) chairperson Maria Mbeneka said the government should enhance equity in the education sector.
  • CFLA has partnered with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) to ensure the rights of blind school going children are addressed.

County first ladies have urged the government to formulate policies that will ensure children living with disabilities are integrated into the normal schooling program.

