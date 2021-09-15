First Ladies: Integrate children with disabilities into normal schools

County first ladies have urged the government to formulate policies that will ensure children living with disabilities are integrated into the normal schooling program.

County First Ladies Association (CFLA) chairperson Maria Mbeneka said the government should enhance equity in the education sector.

Speaking to nation.africa last Sunday during a free eye screening exercise in Rumuruti, Laikipia County, the Laikipia County First Lady said they have partnered with the Kenya Society for the Blind (KSB) to ensure the rights of blind school going children are addressed.

Ms Mbeneka further said the partnership with Lions Sightfirst Eye Hospital Loresho, will see the free eye screening offered to citizens in all the 47 counties.

“If we continue neglecting children with disabilities, they will be more affected psychologically and get stigmatised," she said.

"The government should address the plight of children living with disabilities the same way it works hard to ensure all children attend school," Ms Mbeneka added.

White canes

She said KSB will donate white canes to people who have lost their eyesight and offer treatment, counselling, psychosocial support and rehabilitation to them.

"Equity should also apply on the rolling out of the Universal Health Care (UHC)," Ms Mbeneka noted.

About 200 residents of Laikipia County underwent surgery for cataract during a two-day free eye clinic held at the Rumuruti Sub-county Hospital.

Ms Lucy Edung travelled with her ailing mother from Marura-Narok village at Sosian Ward in Laikipia North. She said her mother mysteriously lost her eyesight three years ago and she has been struggling looking after her.

“When I heard an announcement about this medical camp, I was very happy because I knew this would be a turnaround for my mother’s condition. I was in this hospital at 6am and was the first to take my mother through the registration process. She is currently undergoing surgery,” said Ms Edung.

The free medical camp has been organised by Pankaj Shah Foundation, Lions Sightfirst Eye Hospital Loresho and Laikipia County government.

Mr Pankaj Shah said majority of the patients undergoing the cataract surgery are the elderly.

“Most women at the grassroots use firewood for cooking and they are also exposed to dust because they do a lot of work,” Mr Pankaj said.

“As a foundation, we will continue this partnership with 45 county governments to conduct cataract surgery to more than 20,000 patients countrywide in the next four years,” he added.

Laikipia County Health Chief Officer Dr Donald Mogoi said majority of patients’ contract cataract due to high blood pressure and diabetes.

“The turnout is good because our target is to conduct cataract surgery to 100 residents per day. We are targeting to handle about 200 patients in the two-day medical camp,” he said.