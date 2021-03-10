First female bishop of the Anglican Church opens up on equality

Dr Emily Awino Onyango at her office at St Paul’s University, Limuru Campus. She is the first female Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

  • Dr Emily Awino Onyango is the first female bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in East and Central Africa.
  • She wants to end gender inequalities in the church by networking with like-minded servants to influence change.
  • She believes a Bible study for the clergy to demystify the misunderstandings could translate to zero teenage pregnancies, forced marriages, domestic violence and discrimination against widows in Bondo.

She prefers to be understood as an icon of inspiration.

