Finland to help Kenya fight GBV

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, Prof Margaret Kobia has said the partnership with Finland will reduce poverty and inequality, ultimately boosting women and girls’ rights in Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria  &  Kamau Maichuhie

What you need to know:

  • Kenya and Finland will soon launch a joint gender-based violence (GBV) response program.
  • Finland Ambassador to Kenya Pirrka Tapiola on Monday paid a courtesy call on Prof Kobia at her Nairobi office where he also pledged to support Kenya in getting more women into leadership positions.

Kenya and Finland will soon launch a joint gender-based violence (GBV) response program, a bilateral development that would bolster the country’s efforts to end violence against women and girls.

