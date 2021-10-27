Feminists: No progress in global warming without women’s input

Women in the rural areas primarily use firewood, charcoal and agricultural wastes, which emit greenhouse gases but are excluded in trainings on innovative energy technologies.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

  • Countries can achieve their commitments to limiting global warming if the crucial role of women in climate change mitigation strategies is recognised.
  • Although women in rural areas primarily use wood, charcoal and agricultural wastes, which emit greenhouse gases, they are excluded in trainings on innovative energy technologies.

Countries can achieve their commitments to limiting global warming if the crucial role of women in climate change mitigation strategies is recognised, feminists said on Monday.

