Feminists: End election-related violence against women

Esther Kipng'etich, a political aspirant, speaks to the media after police disrupted her meeting in a Mombasa hotel last June. Feminists have called for  an end to structural barriers to enable women take an active role in political processes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Feminists have said countries cannot attain active participation of women in political processes if they do not address the structural issues affecting them.
  • The African feminists called for end to election-related violence against women and insecurity, which keep them away from governance and democratic processes.

Countries cannot attain active participation of women in political processes if they do not address the structural issues affecting them, feminists have said.

