Female human rights defenders suffer sexual harassment at work

A study found that about 40 per cent of the 200 interviewed human rights defenders had been victims of sexual and gender-based violence or know a colleague who has, courtesy of their work.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women human rights defenders suffer from sexual harassment at their workplace, destabilising their mental health.
  • A study which sampled 200 women HRDs, found sexual harassment to be an institutional stressor that affected their work.

Women human rights defenders (HRDs) suffer from sexual harassment at their workplace, destabilising their mental health even as they put themselves on the line for other Kenyans whose rights have been violated.

