Female engineer breaking the stereotype

Lynda Kanguha Wamere, a mechanical engineer in plumbing works and automotive at Nation Centre in December last year. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Millicent Mwololo

What you need to know:

  • Lynda Kanguha Wamere, 28, is one of the few women mechanical engineers in Kenya, specialising in plumbing and automotive works.
  • Between 2003 and 2004, Ms Wamere interacted a lot with her guardian, a mechanical engineer, and got inspired to pursue the career.
  • Starting August 2020, Ms Wamere immersed herself in construction, a field with a relatively low number of women.
  • After a stint working in engineering, she has gone back to school for a Master’s degree in nuclear science at the University of Nairobi.

Mechanical engineering is among the fields with the highest gender gaps globally, with men dominating it. A group of girls is, however, set to transform this by mentoring girls in sciences.

