Female aspirants spent Sh4.6m more than male in 2017 poll

Women seeking parliamentary seats in Kenya in the 2017 General Election spent Sh4.6 million more in the party primaries than men.

The Cost of Politics study by Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy and Mzalendo Trust, found that women spent Sh12.1 million to seek party ticket for the Member of Parliament seat against Sh7.5 million for men.

Again, the women who won the party tickets had to dig deeper into their pockets to run the campaigns unlike the men. While it cost men Sh9.5 million, women spent Sh11.5 million.

Few women, however, got to be elected despite spending more resources. Only 23 women were elected against a total of 131 candidates.

“Findings such as this raise questions about long-held assumptions that one of the reasons women are under-represented in elected office is the lack of financial resources,” notes the report.

It argues that financial resources alone might not be sufficient to address the gender gap in representation in the National Assembly.

Successful candidacy

It cites pervasive historical and socio-cultural challenges as key obstacles to women’s successful candidacy.

Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Caroline Gaita, said it is expensive to run for an elective seat in Kenya as the more you spend the more the chances of winning.

“Costs increase even when you win. There are increased costs of maintaining the elected office,” she said Tuesday during a virtual Women in Politics webinar convened by Mechanisms to Promote the Advancement of Women.

“(And) women are more disadvantaged. The patriarchal nature of the society leads to them spending more,” she added.

Meanwhile, Uasin Gishu County Senator Prof Margaret Kamar, observed the need to mentor women to take up elective seats.

“The future of two-thirds rule is no longer in nomination. It is in election,” said Prof Kamar who is also the Senate deputy Speaker.