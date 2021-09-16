Female aspirants spent Sh4.6m more than male in 2017 poll

Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Caroline Gaita says it is expensive to run for an elective seat in Kenya; chances of winning are pegged on the amount one spends in the campaign -the more you spend the more you are likely to win.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Women spent Sh12.1 million to seek party ticket for the Member of Parliament seat against Sh7.5 million for men in 2017.
  • Those who won the party tickets had to dig deeper into their pockets to run the campaigns unlike the men.
  • While it cost men Sh9.5 million, women spent Sh11.5 million.

Women seeking parliamentary seats in Kenya in the 2017 General Election spent Sh4.6 million more in the party primaries than men.

