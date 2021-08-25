Fee distress pushed my father to attempting suicide

Joyce Melio at Oldonyonyokie Girls School in Kajiado County during the interview on August,17,2021. She is asking well-wishers to support her education.


Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Joyce Melio  sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education at Oldonyonyokie Primary School, in Kajiado County scoring 264 marks.
  • Her fatherv who could not raise either fees or money for the basic necessities was so stressed that he took dip (a tickicide) but he survived.

Joyce Melio, 15, dreams of becoming a lawyer. Her aspiration, however, hangs on the edges of a cliff.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.