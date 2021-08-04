Fathers the main culprits of incest, data reveals

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

  • Fifty-nine of the 160 incest cases of incest reported in the country in the past three years were committed by fathers, mostly at home.
  • Three months ago, a father caught defiling his 13-year-old daughter in Embu County swallowed a condom he had used, eradicating the evidence that could have got the girl justice.

Fathers make the highest number of perpetrators of incest, often committing the heinous crime at home — a place supposed to be the safest for a girl.

