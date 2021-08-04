Fathers the main culprits of incest, data reveals

Fathers make the highest number of perpetrators of incest, often committing the heinous crime at home — a place supposed to be the safest for a girl.

Fifty-nine of the 160 incest cases reported in the country in the past three years were committed by fathers, mostly at home (48), shows data from the national hotline 1195 for the January 2018-June 2021 period.

Some attackers violated the girls at home, others in the bush. Others did so in a public place and in some cases, the girls would not name the place where they were violated.

Uncles are the second leading incest offenders, committing 36 of the cases, followed by step-fathers (20), cousins (16) and grandfathers (14).

Brothers committed seven incest cases and brothers-in-law five. There was one case of a step-brother committed incest against a girl.

No longer safe

And these perpetrators committed up to 75 per cent of the incest at home.

UN Women has raised concern that homes have become the most dangerous place for girls.

"Numbers don’t lie. Homes are no-longer safe places for women and young girls," it posted on Twitter in response to the incest data.

The most troubling, though, is the trick of destroying evidence that these criminals use to escape prosecution. Three months ago, a father caught red-handed defiling his 13-year-old daughter in his house in Majengo Kismayo Estate in Embu West Sub-County, Embu County swallowed a condom he had used, eradicating the evidence that could have got the girl justice.

And it is most frustrating when fear and stigma stand in the way of the girl getting justice.

“Many incest cases go unreported because the wives are warned against tainting the name of the family or they fear backlash from the community,” says Mr Charles Amenya, founder of Stand Up for Change, an organisation fighting sexual violence in Kisii County.

Nyumba Kumi

In some cases, those who report the cases have been killed by the perpetrators.

Equality Now, End Sexual Violence programme officer Jean Paul Murunga shares an example of a Nyumba Kumi leader in Busia County who was killed for reporting an incest case.

The numbers are much more and rising daily, as lonely widowers are equally preying on vulnerable girls, he added.

With the troubling numbers, advocates are now calling for adequate funding of the grassroots anti-gender-based violence (GBV) organisations to strengthen the reporting of the cases.

"Incest cases are very complicated and delicate, but we can curb them by ensuring that the safety of those who report them is guaranteed and the local organisations and anti-GBV agents are well funded. Let the Sh2.3 billion come to the grassroots," he said.

Under Generation Equality campaign, President Uhuru Kenyatta has committed $23 million (Sh2.5 billion) domestic funding on GBV prevention and response by 2022, which will be increased to $50 million (Sh5.4 billion) by 2026.