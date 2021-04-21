Fans irked after S Sudan minister pulls wife ‘Messi’ out of football match

South Sudan football fans cheer their team during a past match against Kenya's Harambee Stars. A minister from the county, Peter Mayen, has angered fans after he pulled his wife out of a match before it ended.  

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sports officials in South Sudan have condemned a government minister’s decision to pull his wife from a football team in the middle of match.
  • Ms Mayen was among the players selected to play in the match, when the minister showed up and ordered her to leave with him.

Juba

Related

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.