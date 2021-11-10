Expert: Develop tax policies that favour caregivers

A woman with her baby wrapped on her side traverses estates in Elburgon Town, Nakuru County  selling woven plastic baskets in this photo taken on April 4, 2020. A taxation specialist has called on countries to develop tax policies that enable care providers to prosper.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • A taxation and gender specialist says continued reliance on regressive taxes such as Value Added Tax would widen gender inequalities, beating efforts made towards bridging the gaps.
  • She says States need to restructure the tax systems to move away from reliance of regressive consumption taxes that continue to particularly penalise women.

A taxation and gender specialist has called on countries to develop tax policies that enable care providers, majority of whom are women, to prosper.

