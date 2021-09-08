Eve Obara: Raring for a second term

Kabondo Kasipul Member of Parliament Eve Obara is not done with her mission to improve the lives of her constituents. In the 2022 General Election, she will be seeking a second-term to complete projects she initiated in education, security, health, environment, ICT, health, women and youth empowerment.

Being the first female MP of the constituency, Ms Obara has had to work twice as hard to dismantle the notion that women cannot lead. She works closely with stakeholders including teachers, trade unions, the church, women and youth, and other professionals from the constituency to achieve her development objectives.

“The political reality in Kenya is that women face immense structural, cultural and institutional barriers when vying for political office,” she observes.

Seeing education as one of the most important investments a country can make in its future and Ms Obara has renovated 14 primary schools; Nyawango, Othoro, Saramba, Osuri, Apondo, Ringa, Lwanda, Opanga, Oriang, Atela, Dudi, Atemo, Pany Komolo, and Kogola.

Five others are earmarked for the same in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Dudi Primary School, one of the model schools that Ms Obara has been able to support. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

She has also overseen the construction of 13 science laboratories at Adega St Peter's God Agak, Kandegwa St Mary's Andingo, Siany Wangapala and St Phillip's Nyabondo to mention a few.

The legislator has also overseen the construction of 10 administration blocks in secondary school that include Ayiengo, Ober, Oogo, Kokwanyo Mixed secondary schools. There are 80 classrooms that have been built in various schools across the four wards and numerous school latrines, halls and libraries among other structures. In total, the MP has constructed 34 and renovated 46 classrooms.

Nyawango, Othoro, Apondo, Osuri, Ringa and Saramba are among the primary schools refurbished under Ms Obara through the Kabondo Kasipul Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“The improved school environment has led to a better retention and performance of the pupils,” she says.

A total of 11,146 students in secondary, colleges and universities have so far benefitted from the CDF bursary and scholarship program. There are also 90 bright and needy students, on full scholarship, whose fees has been catered for from Form One to Form Four.

And to empower the girls through education, she partnered with Global Glow to establish literacy clubs (Litclubs) in girls’ schools in Homa Bay, Nairobi, Kisii, Migori, Narok, Bungoma, Busia, Trans-Nzoia and Kisumu. The Litclubs are safe spaces for girls to discuss, access books and be empowered to tell their own stories.

To improve security in her constituency and boost the morale of the security agents, Ms Obara has embarked on building modern offices for the officers.

Othoro Police Station in Kabondo East, Kabondo Kasipul Constituency before the MP constructed a new one. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

At Kabondo East, she constructed Othoro Police Post and built concrete offices for Kasewe B, Kodhoch West and Kojwach East chiefs.

The new look Othoro Police Station. Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

In addition, they have also built offices for chiefs and their assistants.

The MP says frequent requests for financial support to seek treatment, prompted her to launch MamaCares cover for the most vulnerable.

“More than 2,500 people have been enlisted under the program, which covers inpatient, surgeries, accidents, burial and funeral expenses,” she explains.

She mobilised her people into establishing Rachuonyo East Entrepreneur Sacco, to which she is a member, leading the way in encouraging them to save for economic investments.

Ms Obara says her achievements prove her leadership capability and hence, deserving a second-term to accomplish that which she started.

She intends to ensure markets in her constituency have streetlights to support the economic activities of local traders.

“Already, many constituents are selling their produce in Kadongo, Mikai, Othoro, and Kochola markets well into the night, signifying increased trade and transport of goods to and from the constituency,”

So far, she has installed the streetlights in Ogera, Ponge. Audo, Wangapala and Lida markets in collaboration with Kenya Power and Lighting Company. Her plan is to extend the street lighting to Ringa, Chabera, Ramba, Misambi, Apondo, Olima, and Ramula markets.

She believes her election and performance is an inspiration to other women to seek elective seats, and for the community to believe in women as leaders.

The legislator cites political parties as crucial pillars to the attainment of two-thirds gender principle in political leadership.

“Party rules and practices are of greatest importance in enabling the country achieve two-thirds gender rule, and party leaders are the main gatekeepers to office,” she says.

Ms Obara says she continues to lobby for inclusion of women in political leadership, through Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa), where she is the vice chairperson, representing the single constituency MPs.

To counter lack of finances to fund her campaigns when she first contested in 2017, Ms Obara says she started to save early. Prior to joining politics, she was the managing director of Kenya Literature Bureau.

“It is important for women to have some personal saving or funds before venturing into politics,” she says.

And as women seek elective seats, the challenge of violence comes into the picture. Ms Obara appeals to the government to provide security to female candidates.

Meanwhile, the women aspirants should hire adequate private security personnel, she says.

“The campaign trail is rough and violent. Look at what has happened to women aspirants in the previous elections. You cannot afford to walk around without security,” she says.

She also advises them to prepare for mudslinging and propaganda cast against them through the social media.

“There will even be biased polls that will put you at the tail end. But don't let that trouble you. Just focus on your goal and go for it," she says.

Once they get into Parliament, she offers that they should maximise their membership in committees to leave a mark in legislative process and representation of the people.

Ms Obara who previously sat in the parliamentary committee on regional integration currently sits in the Education and the Public Accounts Committee.

"It is in the committees that one's presence can be felt through the contributions made. There are 349 MPs and to catch the eye of the Speaker as a fresh MP can be challenging," says Ms Obara who has sponsored Engineering Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2020.