Eve Obara: Raring for a second term

Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara when she spoke to nation.africa at her office in Nairobi on August 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Ms Obara has renovated 14 primary schools across the four wards in her constituency in the last four years. 
  • A total of 6,351 students in secondary, colleges and universities have benefitted from the CDF bursary and scholarship program.
  • To improve security in her constituency and boost the morale of the security agents, she has built modern offices for the officers.

Kabondo Kasipul Member of Parliament Eve Obara is not done with her mission to improve the lives of her constituents. In the 2022 General Election, she will be seeking a second-term to complete projects she initiated in education, security, health, environment, ICT, health, women and youth empowerment.

