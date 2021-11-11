Enough with party colours! Women kick off fresh gender rule battle

Gender CAS  Beatrice Elachi addressing a gathering of women parliamentarians at a Nairobi hotel on November 2, 2021. The meeting that brought together current and aspiring female politicians, aimed at preparing them for the 2022 general election.
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two-thirds gender rule dilemma has stalked the tenth, eleventh and the current parliaments, with all their four attempts to operationalize it failing to find a solution.
  • UN Women Country Representative Anna Mutavati: It is disheartening to see that Kenya is in the list of shame by being at the bottom in East Africa in terms of women representation at 21 per cent.

Even though Article 27(8) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 provides for the two-thirds gender rule, its implementation has been arduous. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.