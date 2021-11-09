Ending America’s forever war: What next for Afghan women?

In this picture taken in 2019, 22-year-old English teacher Shukofa Ahmadi teaches in Kabul. The historic deal between the US and the Taliban leaves unresolved the fate of Afghan women, whose fragile gains could come under threat.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Fuller Project Team

What you need to know:

  • Nil, an Afghan college student, had only heard stories about what life was like under the Taliban.
  • Inside a public bus transport, the driver had an argument with her, “The Taliban are here after you,” he said in a happy tone.
  • She was thinking about all the stories  she had heard and read of girls who preferred death over life under the Taliban. 

This story was produced in partnership with Rukhshana Media and is part of The Fuller Project’s ongoing series, Ending America’s forever war: What is next for Afghan women?, documenting what the end of America’s longest war on foreign soil means for the women who have lived through it.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.