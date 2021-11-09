Ending America’s forever war: What next for Afghan women?

What you need to know:

  • The Taliban have returned to Afghanistan and just like 25 years ago, Afghans have lost everything.
  • A man, who had joined the Talib, called Nargis Omar's father asking for her hand in marriage as a second wife.
  • The Talib is ten years older than her, with a wife and two children. 
  • There is no way to say no. If she can’t escape, she has to accept this marriage.

This story is the first of a series we are publishing of first-hand accounts on what life is like for women in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. We show what they have lost and what they will continue to lose with the Taliban in power.

