End sexual harassment in public transport sector

Sexual harassment is a crime whether it is happening at home, in the village, in an office or in a matatu.

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Sexual harassment is a crime even if it is happening at home, in the village or in a matatu.
  • Sexual Offences Act, 2006, should give clarity on different forms of sexual harassment and penalties thereof.
  • National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should launch a mobile number through which the public can easily report such cases.

“Often, I am being hounded by touts when I am about to board a matatu. Some touch my shoulders, another one wants to touch my waist. It then becomes an issue when you tell them to stop. They hurl insults at you.”

