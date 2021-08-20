End of an era as Mlambo-Ngcuka exits UN Women

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has completed her second and last term as the head of UN- Women after eight years at the helm.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka joined UN Women as Executive Director in 2013, two years after the entity was formed.
  • She is credited with bringing in new advocates with emphasis on engaging youth, men and boys, traditional and cultural leaders, the private sector, philanthropies and the world of sport.

The UN Women is poised to have a new Executive Director after Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka completed her second and last term as the head of the organisation after eight years at the helm.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.