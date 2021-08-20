End of an era as Mlambo-Ngcuka exits UN Women

The UN Women is poised to have a new Executive Director after Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka completed her second and last term as the head of the organisation after eight years at the helm.

Ms Mlambo-Ngcuka joined UN Women as Executive Director in 2013, two years after the entity was formed.

Under her leadership, the agency is credited with significantly increasing its influence within and outside the UN systems, expanding its partnerships, achieving more focused impact at scale, and more than doubled in size and revenue.

She is also credited with bringing in new advocates with emphasis on engaging youth, men and boys, traditional and cultural leaders, the private sector, philanthropies and the world of sport.

Ms Mlambo-Ngcuka was also a strong supporter of a more coherent, accountable and coordinated UN system working together to achieve gender equality.

A South African national, she was the first woman to hold the position of the country’s Deputy President from 2005 to 2008.

She became a Member of Parliament in 1994, chairing the Public Service Portfolio Committee. She was Deputy Minister in the department of Trade and Industry (1996-1999), Minister of Minerals and Energy (1999-2005) and briefly served as acting Minister of Arts, Culture, Science and Technology in 2004.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Pramila Patten as officer-in-charge of UN Women, effective August 18, 2021.

Ms Patten, who has since April 2017, served as the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, will lead UN Women during the transition period to the incumbency of the next executive director.

She has vast experience in the field of gender equality and women’s empowerment and has previously served as a member of the Committee on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (Cedaw) from 2003 to 2017.

And as the UN Women bid farewell to Ms Mlambo-Ngcuka, partners and friends from around the world joined to celebrate her as a champion of gender equality.

Many people described her as a trailblazer, equality and equity champion and a game changer for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 of gender equality.

The UN General Assembly in July 2010, created UN Women, as the organisation’s entity for pushing gender equality and the empowerment of women

Its\ main roles include supporting inter-governmental bodies such as the Commission on the Status of Women, in their formulation of policies, global standards and norms.

It is also mandated to help member States implement these standards by providing suitable technical and financial support to the countries that request it, and to forge effective partnerships with civil society.

The agency also coordinates and promotes the UN system’s work in advancing gender equality, and in all deliberations and agreements linked to the 2030 Agenda.