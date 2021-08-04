Embu elders raise concern over rise in husband battering

A section of men from Embu have raised a red flag over increasing husband battering in the region. They lamented that the rate at which men were being battered by their wives was alarming and called for urgent intervention.

Through Inua Wazee Self Help Group, the men said the vice is most common at Kiriari village.

The group complained that men were being assaulted over trivial issues and denied their conjugal rights.

“Gender-based violence is rampant in Embu. Men are suffering and that is why we have formed this group to protect them and fight for their rights,” said Joseph Wega.

Inua Wazee said scores of men have been subjected to all forms of mistreatment and their positions as family heads taken over by their wives.

“Men have become a laughing stock in villages as they have no voice in their homes. The situation is serious and it should be urgently addressed,” another member, Samuel Muturi said.

Mocked by officers

They noted that most men shy away from reporting to the police when assaulted by their wives.

“Majority of men don't like informing the police when attacked by their wives fearing that they will be mocked by the officers. Many such cases in the region go unreported,” Mr Wega added.

They revealed that some victims of gender violence end up committing suicide.

"Some men become depressed after being beaten by their wives and hang themselves," said David Murage.

The group vowed to find a lasting solution to the problem which has reduced men to figureheads.

"We shall use diplomacy to end the vice. We shall also be reporting cases of gender-based violence on behalf of the victims to the police and other relevant authorities so that legal action can be taken against the offenders,” said Mr Murage.