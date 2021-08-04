Embu elders raise concern over rise in husband battering

Inua Wazee Self Help Group say husband battering in Embu is most common at Kiriari village. The group complained that men were being assaulted over trivial issues and denied their conjugal rights.
 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Inua Wazee Self Help Group  have raised a red flag over increasing husband battering in Embu.
  • They revealed that some victims of gender violence end up committing suicide.

A section of men from Embu have raised a red flag over increasing husband battering in the region. They lamented that the rate at which men were being battered by their wives was alarming and called for urgent intervention.

