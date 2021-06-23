Eldoret widows decry frustrations by rogue lawyers

Eunice Talai, widow of the late Francis Kigen, a son to the late Mzee Kibor Talai, paints a notice board on a parcel of land in Uasin Gishu County last year. She claimed  Mzee Kibor allocated the land to her and alleged that her sister-in-law erected the notice board to keep her off. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As they marked International Widows Day today, the widows from Eldoret, said the situation was so bad to an extent of some lawyers refusing to brief them on their cases.
  • It is unfortunate that lawyers who are supposed to help widows get justice deny them the very justice.

Eldoret widows have expressed their frustrations with rogue lawyers and land surveyors whom they accuse of hindering their search for justice on property ownership.

