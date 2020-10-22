Education official calls for joint effort to protect girl child schooling

Isiolo County Director of Education Hussein Koriyow has called for concerted efforts to protect the girl child against outdated cultural practices, sexual abuse and early marriage.

The official lamented that many parents were not committed to ensuring girls transit from primary to secondary school, impeding government’s 100 per cent transition program.

He noted that 31 girls, 27 in primary school, had been impregnated since schools closed in March due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is need for all stakeholders to protect the girl child for them to continue with their education,” said Mr Samuel Kiragu, the county quality assurance and standards who represented Dr Koriyow.

Poor families

Besides outdated practices such as female genital mutilation and early marriages, many girls from poor families drop out of school for lack of regular supply of sanitary towels, which leads them to have sex with men in exchange for pads.

Dr Koriyow lamented that parents were assigning girls more tasks than boys, denying them ample time to study while at home, consequently affecting their performance.

The government, he said, had put in place measures including the school feeding program and provision of sanitary towels for girls, to ensure they stay in school.

Resume learning

He asked girls to report any form of mistreatment, abuse and exploitation to authorities for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

Dr Koriyow said his office was working with teachers, parents and the national government to ensure all the Grade Four, Class Eight and Form four learners are back in school.

The government already directed county commissioners to ensure all students resume school.

“We are working with stakeholders to ensure all pregnant girls report back to school and continue with their education,” Dr Koriyow noted.