Education CAS seeks women’s involvement in negotiated democracy

Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mumina Bonaya, has called for involvement of women in negotiated democracy saying men should not be allowed to continue making political decisions on their behalf.

Ms Bonaya, who has declared interest in the Isiolo Woman Rep seat, said community elders should allow women to decide the aspirants for elective political seats preserved for them.

Their lack of representation in the Council of Elders that allocate seats to their clansmen, marginalises women from elective politics with some saying it only favours council’s loyalists, especially those from majority clans.

Negotiation table

The CAS who spoke at a meeting in Isiolo town on Friday, said women must boldly speak their heart, saying their continued silence will make them be locked out of the negotiation table.

She said clan elders were holding political meetings daily, but were not involving women and expressed the need for changing the narrative that is deep rooted in cultural beliefs.

“As things stand, the food will be served and men will eat alone leaving women out of the negotiating table,” she said.

Her utterances were seen as an expression of discontent with the revered Borana Council of Elders that will choose between her, incumbent Rehema Jaldesa and Nominated MCA Mumina Konso.

Woo elders

Further, it meant that if women will not be at the forefront in deciding who the elders pick, she might go it alone as an independent candidate, and hope to marshal votes as an independent like Mandera Governor Ali Roba did in 2017 after failing to get elders’ endorsement.

Ms Bonaya is Ms Jaldesa’s main challenger and both hope to ride on their development track record to woo the elders into picking them as the community’s main aspirant.

Borana Council of Elders chairperson Abdullahi Gonjobe, said they were in the process of creating a women wing to ensure their involvement in decision making.

“We are working on the women's wing while we complete drafting our constitution. We will involve them in decision making and ensure the process is free and fair to all aspirants,” Mr Gonjobe told nation.africa.

He warned that the council will rally the community to reject any candidate who fails to respect their decision.

Mr Gonjobe maintained that adequate negotiations and consultations will be done prior to declaring which aspirants to support.

“We have not endorsed any leader yet, and time to play the whistle is not ripe,” he noted.