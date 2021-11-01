Education CAS seeks women’s involvement in negotiated democracy

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Mumina Bonaya, an Isiolo Woman Rep  aspirant in next year's general election, has called for involvement of women in negotiated democracy.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Education CAS Mumina Bonaya, has said community elders should allow women to decide the aspirants for elective political seats preserved for them.
  • She noted that their lack of representation in the Council of Elders marginalises women from elective politics.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mumina Bonaya, has called for involvement of women in negotiated democracy saying men should not be allowed to continue making political decisions on their behalf.

