Economic survey: Debunking the teen pregnancy data

The Economic Survey 2021, shows more adolescents got pregnant in 2019, than last year. Anti-teen pregnancy campaigners say the figures don't reflect the reality as it only captured pregnant girls through antenatal clinic visits.

More than 330,000 adolescents aged 10-19 years got pregnant in 2020, a year during when learners stayed out of school for close to 10 months.

