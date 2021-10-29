Don wants State to include sanitary towels in free education package

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha with M-Pesa Foundation Executive Director Les Baille (R) during the handover of 540,000 sanitary towels to needy girls across the country on January 25, 2021. A university don has proposed that sanitary towels be part of the free education package.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • A university don and winner of the Koffi Annan Health Leadership Fellowship has proposed that sanitary towels be part of the free education package.
  • Dr Jackline Nyaberi of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology says the towels should be provided to all girls in public schools.

Monthly access to sanitary towels remains a challenge to many teen girls in the country.

