Digging to survive: The female quarry workers toiling in Lamu

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nancy Irungu, Elizabeth Wamboi and Margaret Wangeci are among the few women in the remote village who have devoted themselves to work in the quarries as miners, a duty that is male-dominated.
  • The three are optimistic that with the recent opening of the Lamu Port  and the other State projects being undertaken in Lamu, the government may consider giving them tenders to supply building materials instead of outsourcing.

It is 5pm and three women are busy hammering on heavy rocks at a quarry situated in a bushy area within Manda-Maweni village in Lamu County.

