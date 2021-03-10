Despite our great laws, women still play second fiddle in leadership

The issue of women in leadership grabs headlines – women have fought for decades to achieve equality. In Kenya, they have lagged behind, with men calling the shots. Some progress has been made, but there’s still more to do to ensure women do not always play the second fiddle to men.

The promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, was a major score as it placed emphasis on gender equality and women’s participation in the country’s leadership and development agenda.

The 2020 Economic Survey recently released by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani lifted the lid on how women still trail men in leadership.

The study shows that the number of women in key public decision-making positions for the period 2018 to 2019 was low compared to their male counterparts.

It further shows that Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) comprise 33.3 per cent of women in appointive decision-making positions in the public service in 2019.

Women County Executive Committee Members (CECM) declined marginally from 31.9 per cent in 2018 to 31.5 per cent in 2019. Other women public officers in appointive positions held less than 30.0 per cent within their positions.

In the Judiciary, the proportion of women magistrates, however, increased from 46.6 per cent in 2018 to 53.3 per cent in 2019.

Minimum one-third requirement

For elective positions, only Members of County Assembly (MCAs) met the threshold of the one-third gender rule at 33.6 per cent, in 2019 with only nine counties failing to meet the minimum one-third requirement. Currently, out of the 349 seats in Parliament, only 76 are female, representing only a fifth of the total.

The Constitution states that Parliament should at least have 117 female MPs, thus it falls short by 41 members. The Senate too, misses the mark with only 21 women owning seats instead of the 23 demanded by law.

Kenya’s political system lags behind its East African neighbours at only 23.5 per cent across government bodies.

Rwanda leads with 61 per cent, followed by Tanzania at 36 per cent Burundi at 36 per cent Uganda and 34 per cent and South Sudan at 28.5 per cent.

With the exception of Rwanda, none of these countries have attained the African Union standard of 50/50 representation of women in all leadership positions.

In the private sector, are not rosy either with women leadership remaining low. A report on gender equality at the workplace released in November 2019, shades a sad reality of women lagging behind in corporate management, with only 22 per cent representation.

According to the report launched by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Equileap and New Faces New Voices, of the 60 companies listed on the NSE, only seven are headed by women. No firm had achieved gender balance at the board, executive, senior management and general workforce levels.

Board positions

Globally, men occupy approximately 80 per cent of board positions and more than 13 per cent of companies have an all-male board.

In 2019, slightly more than one-third (36 per cent) of global boards had at least three women, up from 32 per cent in 2018.

An analysis of more than 8,600 companies in 49 countries showed women held 16.9 per cent of all global board seats in 2018, up from 15 per cent in 2016.

As of October 2018, women held 26.7 per cent of board seats in the largest publicly listed companies in European Union member states.

Women comprised 6.7 per cent of board positions in 2018, which more than doubled from 3.3 per cent in 2012.

Research by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) indicates boardrooms with 30 to 39 per cent women are 18.5 per cent more likely to have improved business outcomes.

All is, however, not lost for Kenyan women as the government tries to put in place initiatives aimed at increasing their numbers in leadership roles.

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment Bill, 2020 a product of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) born out of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga, gives fresh hope for the realisation of gender equality.

The Bill among others, proposes amendment of Article 88 of the Constitution, which seeks to ensure that not more than two-thirds of a political party’s candidates are of the same gender.

Political parties

Article 82(1) of the Constitution will also be amended to contain sanctions for political parties that fails to comply with the principle that no more than two-thirds of the party’s candidates are of the same gender.

Clause 47 of the Bill proposes to amend Article 80 on election of county governor and their deputy by providing for the governor candidate to nominate a deputy of the opposite gender.

The Bill also emphasises gender equality in senior government agencies and other organisations.

The government through Sessional Paper No. 02 of 2019 also came up with a National Policy on Gender and Development, which seeks to “achieve gender equality and women’s empowerment in national development.

Through the policy, the government seeks to enhance ‘participation of women and men, boys and girls, and other vulnerable and marginalised groups for the attainment of sustainable development’.

Public Service and Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia notes in the sessional paper, that the policy sets legislative and administrative measures to address the existing gaps in the realisation of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

To ensure gender equality and women’s empowerment is integrated into sectoral policies, planning and programs, the policy identifies thematic areas including labour and employment, education, health and governance among others.

Prof Kobia observers that the policy recognises that achievement of gender equality and women’s empowerment requires concerted effort of all actors.

“We are in this respect calling upon the national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices, faith-based organisations and civil society organisations, and the private sector to work together in ensuring its implementation,” says the CS.