Despite our great laws, women still play second fiddle in leadership

Women led by Kakamega Women Representative Ms Elsie
Muhanda and County Commissioner Pauline Dolamarch, march on the streets of Kakamega town to mark International Women's Day 2021, themed Women in leadership; Achieving equal future in Covid-19 world. They later gathered at Bukhungu Stadium where women were urged to always fight for their rights. 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale| Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, was a major score as it placed emphasis on gender equality and women’s participation in the country’s leadership and development agenda.
  • The Constitution states that Parliament should at least have 117 female MPs, thus it falls short by 41 members. The Senate too, misses the mark with only 21 women owning seats instead of the 23 demanded by law.
  • Rwanda leads with 61 per cent, followed by Tanzania at 36 per cent Burundi at 36 per cent Uganda and 34 per cent and South Sudan at 28.5 per cent.

The issue of women in leadership grabs headlines – women have fought for decades to achieve equality.  In Kenya, they have lagged behind, with men calling the shots. Some progress has been made, but there’s still more to do to ensure women do not always play the second fiddle to men.

