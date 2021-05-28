Depression: I bought 30 tablets and swallowed all

Winnie Maina-Omondi who runs a fish-thriving business in Eldoret. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group

  • Alison Mulweye  took a bottle of acaricide, used to eliminate mites and ticks, and took a sip hoping it would end her life.
  • Winnie Maina-Omondi dropped out of school and also made an attempt on her life.
  • A Bill in the Senate sponsored by Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga, now seeks to support hundreds of patients battling mental illness in the country.

In 2016, at the height of severe depression, Alison Mulweye was sure she did not want to live anymore - she attempted to take her own life.

