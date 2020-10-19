Del Monte to raise female workforce from 2,900 to 10,000 by 2024

Thika-based juice maker Del Monte Limited has announced plans to increase its female workforce to 10,000 in the next four years.

The fruit processor which currently employs 6,500 out of which 2,900 are women, has partnered with the UN Women Health Empowerment Program in the female recruitment plan.

The company’s communication manager Ms Margaret Nyoro said other benefits the women will enjoy include training on reproductive health, family planning and cancer awareness..

Labour force

“About 45 per cent of the company’s labour force are women and the number will be increased as the partnership with UN Women demand,” said Ms Nyoro.

The company plans to provide reproductive health information and services on family planning, cancer awareness, menstrual health and sexually transmitted diseases.

It will also include new health services and training on prevention of sexual harassment and gender-based violence in and out of the workplace.

“Del Monte Kenya is committed to supporting and empowering women at workplace and the surrounding community, engaging male employees on gender equality as part of sustaining impact on women’s health and empowerment,” the company said in a statement.

The company noted that through provision of training and dissemination of necessary information via newsletter, pamphlets and fliers on reproductive health, the commitment will be achieved.

Global supplies

Robyn Russel, Director of Programs and Innovation at the UN Foundation’s Universal Access Project said companies employing millions of women in their global supply have an enormous opportunity to invest in the health and empowerment of their workforce, helping meet women’s rights where they are - in the workplace with critical information and services, while building a healthier and more productive workforce.

Mr Russel announced Del Monte’s commitment during a virtual event for the plenary session of the UN General Assembly titled ‘Making the Invisible Visible: Driving Corporate Action on gender Equality &Women’s Health for the Decade of Action’.

Del Monte is a Kenyan food processing company that operates in the cultivation, production, and canning of pineapple products.



