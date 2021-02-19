Del Monte launches breastfeeding centre for lactating mums

A mother breastfeeding her child. Del Monte Kenya has launched a breastfeeding station for its female employees.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The station equipped with hand washing tools, cooling facilities, electrical outlets for breast pumps, tables and comfortable seats, has the capacity of accommodating 20 mothers at any given time.

Thika-based juice maker Del Monte Kenya has launched a breastfeeding station for its female employees.

