Declare femicide a national disaster, urges Fida-Kenya

Agnes Jebet Tirop who was found dead at her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Wednesday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Fida-Kenya has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare femicide and GBV national disasters in the wake of suspected murder of Olympian Agnes Tirop.
  •  The organisation chair said pronouncement of femicide and GBV as a national disaster should be succeeded with commitments to stop these violence against women.

Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (Fida-Kenya) has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare femicide and gender-based violence (GBV) national disasters in the wake of suspected murder of Olympian Agnes Tirop.

