Day of African Child: Save boys, girls from violence

As the world marks the Day of the African Child, gender equality advocates are calling for reinforced commitment to tackle challenges facing girls and boys in the continent.

Director of programs at She's the First, Ms Kate Kiama, said the day is a reflection of the steps that need to be taken to save the children from problems bedevilling them.

“This day calls for introspection and commitment towards addressing the numerous challenges facing children across the continent,” she said on her Twitter account in reference to the commemoration of the day themed 30 years after the adoption of the charter: Accelerate Implementation of Agenda 2040 for An ‘Africa Fit for Children.

Disability and inclusion advocate Ms Lynda Eunice, called on African countries to commit to safeguarding the rights of children.

“An Africa fit for children is one that protects children from violence, promotes their rights, listens to their voices, takes action and supports children grow to their full potential,” she said.

Girl-friendliness

Girls disproportionately suffer the consequences of failed protection of children's rights.

A 2020 African Child Policy Forum report on ‘girl-friendliness' of 52 African countries reveals the myriad challenges the African girl-child faces.

“To be a girl in Africa frequently means being denied education, getting married too young, enduring sexual, physical and emotional abuse at home, work and school, being barred from owning and inheriting property and being last in the queue when it comes to State spending on health," indicates the report.

This year, the theme of the day highlights the urgency of fully effecting Africa's Agenda for Children 2040, which could ensure boys and girls live free from any harm or danger.

The agenda sets out ten aspirations to be achieved by 2040 including ensuring every child is protected from violence, exploitation, neglect and abuse. That she or he also benefits fully from quality education as well as a child-sensitive criminal justice system.

Union Gospel Mission co-Secretary General Ms Hamisa Zaja, said to achieve an Africa fit for children, there has to be a “commitment to join each other in efforts to ensure that our children access education and gain insightful knowledge for holistic growth.”