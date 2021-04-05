Daring to dream: Samburu women come face to face with wildlife

Ms Lekumoisa Antonela, the first female ranger at Meibae Community Wildlife Conservancy in Samburu East with a colleague Lperuni Lenamarker during a field visit for wildlife monitoring.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite getting pregnant young and dropping out of school, Ms Lekumoisa Antonela’s dream of  becoming a police officer wasn’t dimmed; she became a wildlife ranger at Meibae Conservancy.
  • With women traditionally depicted as a weaker gender, Ms Antonela faced a huge task working in a team of men and on several occasions, sought company from Ms Celina Lelenguya, the first female radio operator at the conservancy.

Lekumoisa Antonela always wished to become a police officer. The young woman from Lengei village in Samburu East, is lucky to have set her foot in school in a county that is predominantly pastoralist. Here, education for girls is not given much value. Being in school, Ms Antonela was optimistic that she would realise her dream of becoming an officer.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.