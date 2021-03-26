Dare cut your daughters, Tharaka Nithi parents warned over FGM

Parents in Maara Sub-county have been warned against taking their girls through the outlawed cultural practice Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Addressing journalists at her office in Kieganguru market, Muthambi Division Assistant County Commissioner, Ms Laula Kedode said some parents take advantage of the school holiday to circumcise their daughters.

She said the administration is vigilant to ensure no girl is taken through the retrogressive practice that interferes with their health and even education.

“We are warning parents to avoid taking their daughters through FGM and ask them to embrace the alternative rite of passage,” said Ms Kedode.

The officer also asked parents to take care of their young daughters to ensure they are not impregnated or even married as witnessed last year during the long holiday occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Drugs and alcohol

Ms Kedode also noted that even the boys should be checked not to join bad company that may introduce them to drugs and alcohol.

Last year, more than 310 school girls were impregnated and many others ‘cut’ in Tharaka Nithi County.

County Commissioner Ms Beverly Opwora said the outdated cultural practice was deep-rooted in some parts of Igambang’ombe, Tharaka North and Tharaka South sub-counties where girls as young as ten years were undergoing FGM.

She said the illegal activity was being conducted at night, sometimes with the full knowledge of some administrators.























