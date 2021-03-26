Dare cut your daughters, Tharaka Nithi parents warned over FGM

School girls from Tharaka Nithi County perform an anti-FGM skit  in a past event in the county. 

Photo credit: Millicent Mwololo | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Parents in Maara Sub-county have been warned against taking their girls through the outlawed cultural practice FGM.
  • Assistant County Commissioner, Ms Laula Kedode said some parents take advantage of the school holiday to circumcise their daughters.
  • She asked them to embrace the alternative rite of passage.

Parents in Maara Sub-county have been warned against taking their girls through the outlawed cultural practice Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

