Culture pushing women to gender-selective abortion

Elective abortion in Kenya is illegal but still happens with women increasingly choosing to give life to a child of the gender they want. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the African culture, most gender-selective abortions carried out in Kenya are eliminating the female gender.
  • Culture is riding on the availability and advancement of technology to eliminate the unwanted gender.
  • A KNH study states that nearly two-thirds of women who seek post-abortion care services are married, 22 per cent single, divorced or separated (12 per cent) while 4.4 per cent are widowed.

By the time they exchanged vows in 2016, Makena and her husband had made a covenant to have only two children - a boy and a girl.

