Creating a safe space for ‘rejected’ children with kids of their own

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Elizabeth Muriuki started a rescue centre for expectant teenagers and teen mothers.
  • The former social worker started the home to help teenage girls rejected by their families and communities for getting pregnant.

For decades, teen pregnancies have been a reality in Kenya. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, fuelled the situation shedding light on the crisis at hand.

