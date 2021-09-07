Covid vaccine: Mums in the US still are not alright

For many mothers across the US, the semblance of normalcy many Americans have embraced this summer has remained frustratingly out of reach.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Jessica Washington

Reporter

Fuller Project

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 has led to a substantial increase in the cost of childcare and decreased the availability of childcare slots, furthering the childcare crisis for mothers of young children.

After a morning hour at the playground, Lauriana Zuluaga and her seven-year-old son spend the day inside, where she juggles being a full-time caretaker with her job as an advertising executive.

