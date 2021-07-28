Girls’ access to education faced challenges, but Covid-19 made it worse

Terry Mwongeli

Terry Mwongeli engaging residents of Tana River County in civic education. Over the past two years, she has rescued more than 400 girls in the county.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Over the past two years, Terry Mwongeli, a lawyer based in Mombasa, has rescued more than 400 girls in Tana River County, emancipating them from the retrogressive arms of culture that deny them access to education. 

