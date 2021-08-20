Covid-19 pushes Lamu women to green maize business

Women buying maize at the seafront depot in Lamu Town. They have been forced to engage in the business to cushion their families after their husbands lost their jobs to Covid-19.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

What you need to know:

  • In Lamu, the women have turned to maize business to sustain their families after their husbands were rendered jobless due to the pandemic.
  • The women buy the maize from middlemen, boil or roast,  then hawk them on the streets of Lamu town.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about economic and social crises, taking a toll on families, with cases of gender-based violence and family break ups on the rise. Some women have, however, sought better means to shield their families from the financial catastrophe brought about by the pandemic.

