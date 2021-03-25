Covid-19 illuminates urgency for women's leadership

UN Women Executive Director Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UN Women Executive Director Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has said disproportionate gendered impacts of the pandemic have laid bare the inevitable need of women to lead in ending discrimination against them.
  • Covid-19  has shown how much inequalities affect women, she notes.
  • Equality Now official decried slow implementation of the pro-women and girls laws and policies formulated after the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Covid-19 pandemic has illuminated the urgency of having women in leadership, UN Women Executive Director Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has said.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.