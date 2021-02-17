Covid-19: 50 pc of women in mining experienced GBV

Women working at a local gold mine. Covid-19 led to restrictions on mining activities, leading to some of them having to work during ‘unsafe hours’ during which they experienced GBV.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

  • A survey on the impact of Covid-19 on women in the artisanal mining  sector in Kenya shows half of women experienced gender-based violence.
  • The Kenya Land Alliance survey carried out in Kakamega, Migori, Kwale, Taita-Taveta, Vihiga and Nairobi counties also shows 31 per cent of women said that apart from rise in violence, Covid-19 increased the number of family break ups.

A survey on the impact of Covid-19 on women in the artisanal mining (small-scale) sector in Kenya covering six counties, shows half of women experienced gender-based violence (GBV).

