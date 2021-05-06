Court dilemma in handling domestic violence cases

Domestic violence

Judges and magistrates insist that harsh sentences in cases of domestic violence killings serve as a warning to potential offenders.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Judges have a duty to send a strong message when dealing with such cases. 
  • Those who kill while defending themselves get light punishment.

Murder cases prompted by domestic violence continue to flood Kenyan courts. This is despite insistence by judges and magistrates that harsh sentences serve as a warning to potential offenders.

