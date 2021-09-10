County first ladies push for boost in NHIF cancer cover

Laikipia First Lady Maria Mbeneka presents a gift pack to a new mother at the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital during the opening of a cervical cancer centre.  

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • County first ladies are pushing the NHIF to offer comprehensive cover for cancer patients.
  • The Counties First Ladies’ Association has brought together a number of donors to revamp cancer centres in 10 counties — Kisumu, Meru, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Laikipia, Marsabit, Kakamega, Kajiado and Bomet.

County first ladies are pushing the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to review its medical insurance policy to offer comprehensive cover for cancer patients.

