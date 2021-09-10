County first ladies push for boost in NHIF cancer cover

County first ladies are pushing the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to review its medical insurance policy to offer comprehensive cover for cancer patients.

The Counties’ First Ladies Association says many cancer patients are unable to meet the high cost of medication in hospitals leading to rising mortality.

“Much as NHIF covers part of the costs, there is a need for a change of policy to compel the insurer to cover all costs for the patients, with the majority being women from poor backgrounds,” Ms Maria Mbeneka, the association’s chairperson and Laikipia First Lady said.

Ms Mbeneka asked the Council of Governors, through the health committee, to reach out to NHIF, the Ministry of Health and Parliament with a view to effecting the changes.

“When [treatment] covers chemotherapy sessions especially, the costs are prohibitive and quickly exhaust the allocation by NHIF, forcing the patients to either drop out of sessions or fundraise to top up the costs,” Ms Mbeneka said.

Cancer clinic

Speaking at Longisa County Referral Hospital in Bomet County, where she presided over the opening of an upgraded cancer clinic, Ms Mbeneka said that, there was a need for collaboration between national and county governments to provide unhindered access to medication for the poor.

Kenyans have been urged to undergo cancer screening to detect and treat cases early before the disease ravages other parts of the body leading to high cost of management or even death.

The Counties First Ladies’ Association has brought together a number of donors to revamp cancer centres in 10 counties — Kisumu, Meru, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Laikipia, Marsabit, Kakamega, Kajiado and Bomet.

Bomet First Lady Selinah Barchok led her colleagues in asking government to reduce the high cost of cancer treatment.

In attendance was Nandi First Lady Sheila Sang, Ms Ivy Kiptui (Baringo), Ms Priscillah Oparanya (Kakamega), Ms Elizabeth Ongwae (Kisii), Ms Edna Lenku (Kajiado), Ms Anne Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Ms Rosella Rasanga (Siaya). Bomet nominated MCA Marcella Chepkirui was also present.

Mortality rate

“Many women have suffered in silence as cervical and breast cancer ravage them for lack of information in what has led to high mortality rate.

“There is a need to conduct awareness campaigns so as to have more people undergo screening,” Ms Barchok said.

Cancer is one a leading causes of death globally with a high cost of treatment and high mortality rate due to lack of access to medication. Most reported cases in the South Rift are in advanced stages because of late detection.