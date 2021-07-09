Countries urged to tackle women's unpaid labour

A woman working at a quarry with her baby. Experts say that as long as unpaid care work remains unquantified, unrecognised and unpaid, it will continue to be gender insensitive.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • One in three women currently spend more than nine hours on childcare daily, against one in four women before the pandemic.
  • The global economy would be $3 trillion richer every year if these hours were untied for women to spend them on paid labour.

Global efforts to recover from the economic blow caused by Covid-19 must tackle the huge burden of unpaid labour that rests on women's shoulders, a gender equality advocate has said.

