Countries make fresh climate pledges on women

Women participate in a rally during a global day of action on climate change in Sydney on November 6, 2021. Eleven countries have committed to strengthen women and girls' resilience against climate shocks in the ongoing COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Canada has promised to allocate 80 per cent of its $4.3 billion climate investments over the next five years, to gender equality outcomes.
  • The United Kingdom will spend $223 million in addressing dual challenges of gender inequality and climate change.
  • Nigeria  set out to review their national climate action plans to embed gender equality.

Eleven countries have made new commitments to strengthen the resilience of women and girls against climate shocks in the ongoing 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

