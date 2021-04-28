Contraception services for 12 million women, globally, disrupted by pandemic

A woman holding birth control pills. An estimated 12 million women worldwide, have experienced disruptions in their family planning services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • An estimated 12 million women worldwide, have experienced disruptions in their family planning services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • UNFPA’s projections looked at contraceptive service disruptions in 115 lower and middle income countries from over the previous year.

An estimated 12 million women worldwide, have experienced disruptions in their family planning services due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has led to 1.4 million unintended pregnancies, new estimates released by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Avenir Health, show.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.