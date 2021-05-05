Concern over rising defilement cases in Nyanza, Western

Defilement protests

Residents of Matunda, Uasin Gishu County, protest against rising cases of defilement in the area, on February 18, after a police officer allegedly defiled a minor.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group 
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The months of March and April have witnessed a rise in defilement cases, some involving parents and close relatives and acquaintances of the minors.
  • Unfortunately, most of the cases fizzle out and never make it to court as families cover up.
  • Courts are too far to be accessed by victims.

Authorities have raised concern over the high rate of defilement cases happening during the current school holiday. Sex pests who happen to be people close to the children are preying on them.

