Commonwealth States commit to achieve gender equality by 2030

The commonwealth community have reaffirmed their commitment to have member States achieve gender equality by 2030.

Delegates, including women’s affairs ministers, who attended the inaugural meeting of the Commonwealth Women’s Ministers Action Group, which kicked-off on Monday reaffirmed their support for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

They committed to put women’s issues at the top of the agenda at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda. They are optimistic the strategy actions will ensure 1.2 billion women and girls in the commonwealth countries have equal access to decision-making, education, family health services and legal protection while mainstreaming gender in climate action.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland said apart from the immediate unequal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on women and girls, there is an even more insidious potential outcome.

Political will

“Covid-19 threatens to roll back the hard-won progress towards gender equality that we have fought for over many decades. Mobilising collective political will is key to safeguarding the progress and changing the pace of efforts towards gender equality,” said Ms Scotland.

She noted that the pandemic presents an ideal opportunity for commonwealth countries to elevate women leaders to positions of influence and bring diverse voices to the decision-making tables.

“Without women’s equal voice at the table, commonwealth countries could risk making decisions that deepen gender inequality,” she said.

She enumerated a raft of initiatives designed to accelerate positive action on issues impeding women’s progress. They include the ‘Commonwealth Says No More’ campaign against domestic and sexual abuse, a project on eliminating gender discriminatory laws and a methodology to measure the economic cost of gender-based violence.

Kenya’s CS for Public Service and Gender Prof Margaret Kobia, who chaired the virtual meeting, noted that the pandemic is worsening prospects for women and girls, across every sphere, simply by virtue of their gender.

“More women than men are at risk of losing jobs, domestic violence has risen rapidly under lockdowns, and an additional 11 million girls may leave school and not return by the end of the crisis,” said Prof Kobia.

Delegates highlighted practices including cash transfers, childcare subsidies and domestic violence services, which have been rolled out to shield women and girls from the emerging shocks of the pandemic.