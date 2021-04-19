CNN hero focused on becoming Lamu’s first female governor

Umra Omar, 37, is focused on becoming the first female governor for Lamu County.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

  • Umra Omar, a native of Lamu who wants to become the first female governor in a county where male chauvinism is real.
  • She says she won’t allow the region’s selfish, demeaning mentality and culture continue denying women a shot at leadership.
  • In 2014 at the peak of Al-Shabaab attacks in Lamu, she founded the Safari Doctors, an organisation that delivers medical care and health education to Bajuni and Aweer or Boni minority communities in Lamu’s Boni forest.

“I have learnt a lot from the inauguration of Kamala Harris, the Vice-President of the United States, which makes me view everything as possible regardless of age, gender or someone’s status.”

